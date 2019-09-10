State undecided on placing 83 forts under protected category

pune

The state government is yet to take a decision, five years post recommendations by the state fort conservation committee to place 83 forts under the protected category.

The recommendation given by a 22-member fort conservation committee, constituted by the government of Maharashtra in 2014 had recommended the government place 83 forts under the protected category which will prevent any kind of development on these forts.

Currently, out of the 375 forts present in the state, 48 forts have been listed as protected.

“It has been five years since the recommendations were made and the government is yet to take a decision on it which is uncalled for. Without moving ahead on the proposal, the government has decided to convert 25 forts into resorts,” said Sachin Joshi, member of the forest conservation committee.

“The agenda behind giving these recommendations was to prevent destruction or damage to heritage properties of the state due to construction work on these forts. Besides, the forts that are not in the protected category do not have to abide by the norms of the archaeological survey of India. This gives the government a free hand to promote development,” said Joshi.

We are not against development, however, at the same time we do not support illegal and destructive development on these forts, added Joshi.

Jaykumar Rawal, Maharashtra tourism minister said, “The issue is not under the direct jurisdiction of my ministry. However, I will take the necessary inputs and revert back.”

Under the new policy, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) will give at least 300 forts to private players on a revenue-sharing formula or a one-time premium.

Some of the forts included in the MTDC plan are Mangad fort, Vishramgad fort, Palgad fort, Malhargad fort, Sadashivgad fort and Vasantgad fort.

According to Joshi some of the forts that are proposed to be included in the protected category are Tikona fort, Tung fort, Ghangad fort, Hadsar and Chanvand fort.

