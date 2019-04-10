Steel deal: Man dupes police constable of Rs 27.30 lakh

A police constable from Faraskhana police station has been allegedly cheated of Rs 27,30,000.

The victim, Santosh Anuse,32, wanted to purchase 60 tonnes of construction steel, in order to build a house. According to the complaint, the accused identified as Ambadas Gaikwad, a resident of Ahmednagar offered to sell the goods to Anuse at a discount.

Post multiple meetings, the victim, who met the accused via a mutual friend in March 2018, paid the said amount to Gaikwad in various instalments.

When the accused failed to deliver, a complaint was lodged against him at Faraskhana police station.Kishor Navande, senior inspector, Faraskhana police station is investigating the case.

A case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code, against Gaikwad at Faraskhana police station.

