Stepmother booked for sexual misconduct with minor in Pune

A complaint was filed at Hinjewadi police station by a father alleging sexual misconduct by his estranged wife with his minor son.

The complainant, a 39-year-old software engineer, currently working in Mumbai stated in the complaint that the accused along with her parents, sedated his son before beating him up and sexually harassing him.

“The accused is the child’s stepmother. We are investigating the complaint,” said Sapna Devtale, police sub inspector, Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 23 and 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of Juvenile Justice Act was registered at Hinjewadi police station against the three.

A case in the matter was registered in Vashi, Navi Mumbai and was later transferred to Hinjewadi police station under Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 16:46 IST