Stray dog attacks children in Nigdi; 7 suffer bites

pune

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 20:42 IST

Seven children were injured after a stray dog attacked them in Rupeenagar, Nigdi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, on Sunday. According to residents of Rupeenagar, the incident took place at 2 pm as the children were playing.

Reportedly, the same stray dog bit a four-year-old girl in the area four days ago.

Dr Arun Dagade, veterinarian, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said, “Residents of Rupeenagar have informed us about the issue, we will catch the dog soon.”

Seven children who suffered severe injuries have been admitted to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The PCMC staff were called in and managed to capture the stray along with 14 other stray dogs from the area by Sunday evening.

Sachin Kalokhe, a resident, said, “Since the past week, a stray dog has been chasing children of the area. The children were afraid to go out and play after the dog bit a four-year-old girl. My three-year-old son was playing outside our house and the dog bit him as well.”