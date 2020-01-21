e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Pune News / Students hold day-long protest at College of Agriculture; admn releases study tour money

Students hold day-long protest at College of Agriculture; admn releases study tour money

pune Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

After a day-long protest staged by at least 600 students of the College of Agriculture, Pune on the college premises against various issues, KP Viswanatha, vice-chancellor, Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth (MPKV) has agreed to their demands that included issues related to academics, hostel facilities, college administration and sports.

Students in their second, third and fourth year of college started the protest in front of the college main building at 9 am. Caught unaware, the college administration requested the students to call off the protest and attend lectures, but failed to do so. It was only after KP Viswanatha, vice-chancellor, Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth (MPKV), who came to the college from its head office in Rahuri, located 154 km from College of Agriculture, that the protests was called off at 6.30 pm.

The college administration released the study tour money to students, one of the issues raised by the latter, after the protest was called off.

Earlier, Aniket Kute, a fourth year student said, “Every time a student raised an issue, the professors would shut us down by threatening to fail us. So, we decided to boycott lectures and stage a protest. Our most important demand is that the administrative officials who harass students must be given a penalty. Our pending study tour money of Rs 1,250 per student must be given immediately. Students are yet to receive caution money and stipend.”

According to Shivani Bollewar, a third year student, professors often talk rudely to girls and their complaints are not registered. The girls are threatened by the administration who say that they will hold their degree certificate if they raise questions.

Shamal Bhagat, a student who was a part of the protest, said, “Earlier, the college library was open from 7 am to 11 pm, now it is operational from 9 am to 6pm, when we also have our lectures. It is shut on Sundays. The library should be kept open 24x7. Our college ground is usually rented out for private events and we cannot conduct our cultural programmes and sports-related activities. There is no grocery store within the campus and we have to go outside for our basic needs.”

Ashok Pharande, dean, Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth said, “In our college, for 20 students we have one designated councillor. Most of the demands raised by the students can be solved by dialogue. We tried to talk to the students and explain to them that we have to abide by the state government norms to run a college. The students must justify their demands as we also have to keep an academic environment.”

top news
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
Ahead of US senate trial, Democrats call it ‘rigged’, Trump says it’s ‘disgraceful’
Ahead of US senate trial, Democrats call it ‘rigged’, Trump says it’s ‘disgraceful’
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour long wait
Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour long wait
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Jinnah was secular; Nehru, Gandhi, Patel communal, says Netaji Bose’s kin
Jinnah was secular; Nehru, Gandhi, Patel communal, says Netaji Bose’s kin
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News