Students of Sinhgad institutes can now avail benefits of new EU Erasmus partnership

pune Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:43 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent

         

Students of Sinhgad Institute, Pune, will now get an opportunity to interact with students from Europe and learn about their culture, after the institute received European Union’s Erasmus+ KA107 Grant of €25,000.

The programme will facilitate student and faculty mobility programmes scheduled to commence in April 2020. Student would get financial support of Euro €3,220 and the staff would get Euro €1,800 for travel and individual support.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the partner university – University of Galati, Romania- University Dunarea de Jos of Galati – a 45-year-old non-profit public higher education institution, was signed.

Rohit Navale, vice-president of Sinhgad Institutes, said, “Such partnerships help imbibe numerous aspects of education from other countries. ”

About the programme

Youth exchanges allow groups of young people from different countries to meet live together and work on shared projects for short periods. Youth exchanges last between 5 and 21 days. This excludes travelling time. This is applicable to faculty exchange also. The grant supports travel as well as practical and activity-related costs necessary for the exchange. In addition, Sinhgad Institutes can apply for funding and support for international credit mobility projects which could last 24 or 36 months to facilitate mobility activities within the project. 

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 18:43 IST

