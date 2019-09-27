Campus connect: Students suffer in silence with no full-time head at state edu depts

pune

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 16:30 IST

The central building office, near Pune railway station, where all the state education departments are located bares a deserted look. Reason - all the parents, students, unions, activists and teachers who visit the building to file their complaints are sent back without solutions as there is no full-time department head in the various departments.

Two important departments, Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training and Balbharti are functioning without a full-time director for the past 10 years, said department officials.

According to officials the responsibility has been given to another officer as ‘additional charge’. However, these officers too fail to report to the department, leaving the students and parents to suffer. Most officers have been handling the works of two departments.

Ashish Shelar, state school education minister said, “I am aware about the situation. There are many departments that are functioning without a full-time director. We are currently working on the issue. The state government will soon appoint officials for all the vacant posts in the education department.”

The Maharashtra State Council Of Educational Research And Training, Pune (MSCERT) has been functioning without a full-time director for the past 10 years. The post has been vacant after Balbharati director Sunil Magar retired. Currently, Vishal Solanki has been given the additional charge of it.

Officials said the post of the Balbharti director is also vacant, and currently, its additional charge has been given to Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) director Shakuntala Kale.

Education officer Vijay Narkhede has been juggling between two departments. Narkhede has been given the additional charge as the state deputy director of Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education. He is also the regional deputy director of education for Pune region.

Similarly, the additional charge of the primary education department has been given to Sunil Chavan, however he has now been transferred to the minority and adult education department. According to officials, Chavan has not visited the primary education department for two months and hence, the additional charge, was further given to Dattatray Jagtap, who is the head of state council of examination.

Anand Saptarshi, education activist said, “Whenever students, parents or activists go to meet the senior officials of the state education departments, the director is not in office or has gone to the other department as too many additional charges have been given to one officer. This is adversely impacting the functioning off all the departments. Most students and parents are left disappointed as their complaints are not heard.”

