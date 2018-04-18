Sugarcane remunerative price: Factories may face action for non-payment to farmers

State Sugar Commissionerate has issued notices to 17 factories in the state, which have given payment less than 50% to sugarcane producers for the ongoing sugarcane crushing season this year.

Most of these factories have completed their hearing at the sugar commissionerate and Sambhaji Kadu Patil, sugar commissioner has warned to take action by seizing sugar from the factories if the producers do not get full Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane.

The sugar industry from Maharashtra this year has been facing excessive production with experts warning fall in the prices of sugar.

Former agriculture minister and NCP president Sharad Pawar while speaking in Pune on Monday warned tough days ahead for sugar industry as a result of glut.

The state expects over 101 Metric Tonne (MT) of sugar production this year. Due to excess production, the factories have shown reluctance to pay as per FRP.

Among the factories against which the commissionerate is likely to take action includes two from Kolhapur.

According to the sugar commissioner’s decision, there has been a lot of disaffection in the factories those paying without FRP, and after this, the action will be taken against those are paying below 70 percent ofFRP.

According to sugar commissionerate, 187 sugar factories in the state have started a crushing season this year.

The total amount of cane crushed by factories stands at Rs. 18,979 crore. Out of this, the Rs. 16,809 crore FRP has already been given and Rs. 2,213 crore has remained.

Complaints have been received to sugarcommissionerfor not receiving full FRP. Also, some organizations like Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana have filed petitions against it in the court.

The sugar commissioner’s office has taken note of these complaints and has issued a notice to the 17 factories in the state.

Sambhaji Kadu Patil, sugar commissioner said, “We have received many complaints about not receiving the full FRP. After inquiry, we have issued notices to 17 such factories regarding the same.

After listing their problems we will take further action.”

Continuing the issue of sugar prices, sugar factories decided to cut the FRP prepared before the season.

Due to the unilateral decision of the factories, huge dissatisfaction with the producers was created.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana’s MP Raju Shetty had given an ultimatum to the Joint Directorate of Regional Sugar on February 17 for 15 days.

After the period of one and a half month, producers have still not received the amount of FRP.