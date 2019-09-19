Sujat Ambedkar may contest assemblypolls from Belapur

pune

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:14 IST

Entry of scions into the election fray is the talk of the town during the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. While on one hand, the Shiv Sena may elevate yuva sena chief Aaditya Thackeray’s and make way for his entry into the poll arena, another scion may contest the polls.

Sujat Ambedkar, son of Prakash Ambedkar and great grandson of Bhimrao Ambedkar is likely to contest the upcoming assembly elections from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, though he hasn’t been specified a seat.

When asked for a comment, Sujat said, “Everything will be made clear very soon.” However, he did not deny that he would contest the polls. Sources aware of the development, have confirmed that he may contest from the CBD Belapur seat or one of the seats in Pune district.

Since the last few days, Sujat has been targeting Aaditya Thackeray on various issues pertaining to Mumbai. In Mumbai, he said,“Despite the roads in Mumbai being in a bad condition, the Shiv Sena is only been talking about the Ram Temple issue and not paying attention to civic issues.”

Sujat was politically active during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections while campaigning for his father in Solapur.

Besides Sujat, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s grand nephew Rohit, is also keen to contest polls from Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district.

