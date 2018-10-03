Support dynasty of ideas,not politics, says vice-president Naidu at MIT Pune event

“I support the dynasty of ideas and principles, not political dynasty though,” said Venkaiah Naidu, vice-president of India, at the inaugural ceremony of the four-day world parliament of science, religion and philosophy, at Loni Kalbhor, held on Tuesday. He appreciated the work of Vishwanath Karad, founder, MIT with regards to both philosopher sant Dnyaneshwar World Peace Dome and his overall contribution to education.

The conference was organised by MIT World Peace University Pune in association with MIT - ADT University Pune, to elaborate upon the social power that can be yielded through the confluence of science, philosophy and religion. Calling the 160 feet (in diameter) dome, not simply a building but a global idea, Naidu, the chief guest of the event, pointed out how the Karad family has been played an important part in promoting education. “It is important for generations to carry forward the teachings and principles of the elders of their dynasty. And, this is what this dome also represents, that is, years of wisdom depicted by these 54 statues of saints and philosophers,” said Naidu.

Celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he also pointed out how in the midst of violence and chaos in the world, such an architectural symbol can serve as an uniting factor of non-violence, based on Gandhian teachings. “Gandhiji had always emphasised on truth, simplicity, kindness, peace and non-violence. He gave us the greatest weapon to win, in any situation,” he added.

The chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, was also present at the event as the guest of honour.

He said, “This dome is the greatest contribution in the history of the world. The world is changing and so is India, which is taking strides to bring harmony and peace in the world. Sant Dnyaneshwar lived for a very short span, but he contributed his whole life towards peace and harmony.

“He always believed that it is the evil elements in humans that must cease to exist. Today, the people gathered here are an inspiration to the world for the humanity and peace.”

‘Yoga is an art’

Speaking about yoga, Naidu said it is not associated with Hindutva but it is an art. “If somebody has problem with Surya-namaskara, one of the yogasanas, the he can go for Chandra-namaskara,” Naidu said.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 15:11 IST