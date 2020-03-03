Swachh a pity: 10 of 21 ‘smart’ toilets in city not operational

pune

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:37 IST

With the aim of providing clean and hygienic public toilets, former Pune MP Anil Shirole, in 2018, had initiated a project for installation of state-of-the-art, automatic, smart toilet facilities in the city.

Shirole spent Rs 2 crore from his MP development fund to erect 21 smart toilets in the city.

However, after they were installed, 10 of the 21 smart toilets are not operational as per Right to Information (RTI) activist Abhijeet Baravkar.

Baravkar who filed an RTI application seeking information regarding the smart toilets in the city said that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on February 20, confirmed that 10 toilets are not functioning.

“I have been following up this issue for the past one year. A few months after the smart toilets were installed they became non-operational and are not used by the public. The ones that are operational are also not being utilised fully. On one hand the PMC is looking to rank No. 1 under the Swachh Survekshan ranking, and on the other hand the civic body is not in a position to maintain the facility,” said Baravkar.

PMC solid waste management department’s executive engineer Sudhir Chavan said that he has issued a letter to the concerned contractor to repair the toilets. However, Baravkar claimed that despite the letter, none of the toilets have been repaired.

Siddharth Shirole, member of legislative assembly (MLA) and son of Anil Shirole said, “It is true that some smart toilets are not operational. It is the PMC’s responsibility to carry out the maintenance of these toilets. The civic body must ensure that the concerned contractor carries out maintenance on a regular basis. Most of the smart toilets are not functioning as PMC is not providing water.”

Vinay Parge, an IT employee who has used the smart toilet said, “Smart toilets are a good concept, the only problem is lack of maintenance. It is not fair to only blame the PMC, as the residents are also equally responsible. Some residents spit in the areas surrounding the toilets, in such cases the civic body is helpless.