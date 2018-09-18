Symbiosis International University wins ‘global’ award

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) was recognised as the Most Promising University (West) while principal director, Symbiosis and pro-chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Vidya Yeravdekar, was recognised as the exemplary leader in the Internationalisation of Indian Education at Global India Education Forum.

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) participated in the Global India Education Forum.

It was organised by the Discovery Education Media at the 30th European Association for International Education’s annual conference held from September 11 to September 14 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The International Education’s annual conference was to promote internationalisation of Indian education.

The event witnessed HE Rajiv K Chander, ambassador, Permanent Mission of India to Geneva, Switzerland; Sandeep Sancheti, president, Association of Indian Universities (AIU); SS Pabla, president , Association of Indian Skill Universities, and other eminent speakers deliberate on the topic.

Discovery Education Media felicitated Indian higher education institutions and leaders for their outstanding contribution in internationalising the Indian education.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 17:01 IST