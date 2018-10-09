Taekwando grand master: teachers in Pune do not have a Kukkiwon certificate

A national taekwondo championship in Pune may not have all the martial art enthusiasts in India jumping with anticipation. However, the presence of the Kukkiwon Academy from South Korea and its taekwondo Grand Master Jeonghee Lee does dramatically alter the scale and import of the event.

The venue is the weightlifting hall at the Balewadi sports complex and the dates are October 19 and 20. Also, the fact that the consul general of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai is involved does lend the event a certain authenticity.

Jeonghee Lee, whose English is remarkably fluid, said, “The idea is to hold a national championships in Pune to contribute to the development of taekwondo in the Pune, where anyone can watch or participate as well.”

“Taekwondo is one of the most recognised form of Korean martial arts, derived from Korean word “Tae” (foot), “Kwon” (fist) and “Do” (way of) - so it means way of the foot and fist. It is not just a martial art, but a way of life as it emphasises a sense of morality, humility, and a respect for one’s opponent,” explains Lee.

“In fact, Taekwondo in Pune is less developed than other parts of India,” Lee points out, adding, “Kukkiwon in Korea issues a certificate to masters. The master must have the second-grade certificate and the general master must have the third-grade certificate. Many Taekwondo teachers in Pune do not have a Kukkiwon certificate.”

During the two-day event, two styles of competition will be held; Gyeoroogi (encompassing fighting) and Poomsae (basic techniques of attack and defense). There will be Sub-Junior, Junior, and Senior category, which is further divided into male and female and it is arranged to participate in each weight class.

Taekwondo, as understood and practised by a grand master

- Most important thing in taekwondo is discipline.

- Those who practice taekwondo should know courtesy.

- Taekwondo is a static martial art, good for mental and physical health, good for weight management and self-defence.

National taekwondo championship

Where: Balewadi sports complex

When: October 19 and 20

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 15:43 IST