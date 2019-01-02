Tata open Mahrashtra: Chung eyes repeat of last year’s success story

Hyeon Chung, currently the highest rankest South Korean, is looking for a great 2019 season after a terrific 2018 where he reached the semi-finals of Australian Open.

World ranked 25th, Chung will be seen in action for the first time in Pune where he will play his second round match against Ernests Gulbis of Latvia at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex. Chung got bye in the first round.

“Climate is really good here (Pune). It is similar to Melbourne. I have never played in Pune so it will be a great experience for me,” said Chung.

The champions of Next Generation ATP Final, Chung had played in Brisbane last year before going into Australia Open.

“I have good memories in Brisbane. I have played a few times there and it is like my home. This year I am just trying to do something new,” Chung said.

The South Korean player, Chung stole the limelight in 2018 by cracking under world’s top 50 players.

“2018 was a really fruitful season. I made a good start by reaching the semi-final of Australian Open in Melbourne last year. I have many good memories in the year after that I had a few ups and downs due to injuries. But now I had a very good preseason in Bangkok so looking forward for great week ahead,” said Chung.

In Korea, tennis is not the sports which everyone follows, but the scenario is changing after Chung’s success in Australian Open. “Tennis is not a big sport, but after I made it to semis in Melbourne, its popularity has increased,” added Chung.

In Korea, an athlete goes through military training before getting into sports career which Chung enjoyed.

“It was a great experience. I enjoyed it. I had four weeks of military training where I did shooting and few other things. I am proud of my country,” added Chung.

On his injury, Chung said, “I had injured my feet and developed a few blisters. So, I used different shoes in off season in training and also did cardio.”

Five set matches are tough

“Playing five set is tough. I am still improving and learning from big players,” explained Chung.

Good tennis players coming from Asia

Chung also feels that there are many good players coming from Asia. Korea and China are producing good tennis players.

No doubles event in Australian Open for Chung

The South Korean player had played few doubles tournaments in 2018, but right now he will not be playing doubles event in Australian Open as of now. “Last year I had played doubles event but this time only singles right now. In future I will be playing doubles event,” added Chung.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 16:58 IST