Tawde bats for learning in mother tongue at Pune event

Vinod Tawde, Maharashtra education minister said that the medium of school education should be mainly in the mother tongue - Marathi. He said that students would have clearer understanding of the concepts if the learning happens in their mother tongue,while speaking at the convocation ceremony of MIT Art, Design & Technology University, Vishwarajbaug, Loni-Kalbhor, Pune on Saturday.

“We are make the effort to make the education system flexible and based on choices. Parents should also change their approach and understand that every branch has its own strength. The students should develop innovative thinking,” said Tawde.

Tawde said that the education ministry should have a free hand to take decisions keeping the public interest in mind, while also insisting on the importance of a stable government both at the state and at the Centre.

A total of 236 graduates from MIT school of design, MIT college of management & Maharashtra academy of naval education & training were awarded with degree certificates, out of which 11 won gold medals. Besides Tawde, Vishwanath D Karad, president, MIT University, presided over the function.

Tawde also added, “We have a stable government at the state and we have taken a few important decisions for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The failed students are allowed to appear for the same examination after 2 months. This can save the valuable year of their career. Unfortunately, if a student has failed in the repeat examination also, then he can get admitted into the skill development programme. In fact the dignity of labour should be created in the society, so that more youth will be attracted towards the skill development programmes which can contribute a lot to the society.”

Later Mangesh T Karad, executive president, MIT-ADT University said, “The pattern of education in Maharashtra is being accepted by the whole country. The government policy is increasingly to giving permission for private universities to be set up. This has promoted the creativity and flexibility. We are committed to create capable leaders for nation building. ”

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 14:52 IST