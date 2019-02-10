Pune teacher’s recruitment protest: 5 admitted to Sassoon hospital

The five protestors who have been on fast since February 4 were admitted to the Sassoon general hospital when they their health began to deteriorate on Saturday.

The 250 graduates of Bachelor of Education (BEd) and Diploma in Education (DEd) from different colleges under Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) are protesting outside the Central Building for not getting jobs. Although the protesting graduated in 2017, for the past two years they have been waiting for allotment of posts of teachers.

The five admitted include Prajkta Godse, Pranit Basle, Sandeep Kambli, Bharat Ghavne and Rahul Kharat.

Out of these 250 graduates, five are on fast unto death and protesting against the government to undertake teacher’s recruitment drive Saturday being the sixth day.

They were taken to the hospital by the other graduates who will continue with the protest. “There are 24,000 teachers to be recruited in government colleges and we demand that all of us should be recruited at the same time,” said Vitthal Ramchandra Sargar from Solapur district. In the past ten years, no recruitment drive has been held for teachers and its been 14 months since our exams got over,” added Sargar.

1,78,000 graduates had appeared for the teacher’s recruitment exam and those who cleared are still awaiting recruitment as teachers.

