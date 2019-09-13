Technical scrutiny of 2 int’l bids underway for ₹5,000cr Pune HCMTR project

pune

Two international bids submitted for the ₹5,096 crore Pune High Capacity Mass Transit System (HCMTR) are presently undergoing technical scrutiny at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

“While one bid has been submitted by a consortium led by the Adani Group comprising Welspun and China Third Engineering, the second bid is by Gawar Group and the Chinese firm Longgin,” said PMC road department head Aniruddha Pawaskar.

“The PMC had completed the tendering process and the municipal administration has undertaken the technical scrutiny of the bids. The financial bids have not been opened as yet,” he said.

According to Pawaskar, the Chinese firms submitted their documents in Chinese and the PMC got the documents translated to be able to check the previous experience of these companies in carrying out similar projects.

The ambitious HCMTR is an elevated road with six lanes envisaged as an inner ring road of 35.96km . It will have two dedicated lanes for the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) with 26 stations, and four lanes for four-wheelers with 17 up-ramps and 16 down ramps.

The HCMTR route has been planned through Bopodi, Aundh, Shivajinagar, Erandwane, Kothrud, Karvenagar, Dattawadi, Parvati, Bibvewadi, Wanowrie, Salisbury Park, Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Kalyaninagar, Yerawada and Kalas.

Given that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is extremely passionate about this project, efforts are being made to get this project launched before the assembly elections. Consequently, Mayor Mukta Tilak and leader of the house Shrinath Bhimale have been pursuing this project zealously.

The opening of the financial bids and placing them before the PMC’s Standing Committee for approval is the next stage in this process before a decision is taken on these bids.

