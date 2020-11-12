Temperature continues to drop in Pune

pune

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 17:00 IST

The minimum temperature continues to drop in the city as it was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

On the second consecutive day, Pune recorded the third lowest temperature in the state which was cooler than Mahabaleshwar (12.2 degree Celsius). Parbhani was coldest in the state with 9.9 degree Celsius followed by Yavatmal which saw a temperature of 9.5 degree Celsius.

Pune witnessed the coldest November 11 morning since 2017.

“The temperature has gone down in most of the places in Maharashtra. Although it is not exactly a cold wave, we can say it is near to cold wave conditions in the state,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department, IMD Pune.

According to the definition of cold wave for plains temperature should be below 10 degree Celsius and departure should be -4 ½ degree or less. Such a situation is not recorded across the state.

The temperature in the city is expected to rise gradually in coming days with wind patterns changing.

“The wind pattern will be changing from northerly to easterly due to which temperature which has fallen will see a gradual rise. The minimum temperature in Maharashtra is expected to be near 12-14 degrees Celsius while in Konkan and Goa it will be 18-20 degrees Celsius, Marathwada near to 13-15 degrees Celsius while Vidarbha is expected to have temperature between 12-14 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi

However, on Diwali day (November 14), the temperature is expected to rise.

“The chill which people are experiencing currently will not be felt the same during Diwali and Bhai Dooj (November 16),” added Kashyapi.

Coldest cities in Maharashtra, November 11

City; Minimum temperature in degrees Celsius (Departure from Normal)

Pune 10.6 (-4.7)

Nashik 10.6 (-3.5)

Jalgaon 11.6 (-4.1)

Parbani 9.9 (-7.5)

Chandrapur 11.8 (-5.6)

Gondia 11.4 (-6.0)

Yavatmal 9.5