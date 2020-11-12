e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Temperature continues to drop in Pune

Temperature continues to drop in Pune

Pune witnessed the coldest November 11 morning since 2017

pune Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 17:00 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustan Times, Pune
People purchasing warm clothes from a shop at Laxmi road in Pune, on November 5. The city recorded minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius on November 11.
People purchasing warm clothes from a shop at Laxmi road in Pune, on November 5. The city recorded minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius on November 11.(HT PHOTO)
         

The minimum temperature continues to drop in the city as it was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

On the second consecutive day, Pune recorded the third lowest temperature in the state which was cooler than Mahabaleshwar (12.2 degree Celsius). Parbhani was coldest in the state with 9.9 degree Celsius followed by Yavatmal which saw a temperature of 9.5 degree Celsius.

Pune witnessed the coldest November 11 morning since 2017.

“The temperature has gone down in most of the places in Maharashtra. Although it is not exactly a cold wave, we can say it is near to cold wave conditions in the state,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department, IMD Pune.

According to the definition of cold wave for plains temperature should be below 10 degree Celsius and departure should be -4 ½ degree or less. Such a situation is not recorded across the state.

The temperature in the city is expected to rise gradually in coming days with wind patterns changing.

“The wind pattern will be changing from northerly to easterly due to which temperature which has fallen will see a gradual rise. The minimum temperature in Maharashtra is expected to be near 12-14 degrees Celsius while in Konkan and Goa it will be 18-20 degrees Celsius, Marathwada near to 13-15 degrees Celsius while Vidarbha is expected to have temperature between 12-14 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi

However, on Diwali day (November 14), the temperature is expected to rise.

“The chill which people are experiencing currently will not be felt the same during Diwali and Bhai Dooj (November 16),” added Kashyapi.

Coldest cities in Maharashtra, November 11

City; Minimum temperature in degrees Celsius (Departure from Normal)

Pune 10.6 (-4.7)

Nashik 10.6 (-3.5)

Jalgaon 11.6 (-4.1)

Parbani 9.9 (-7.5)

Chandrapur 11.8 (-5.6)

Gondia 11.4 (-6.0)

Yavatmal 9.5

top news
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao roll the dice
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
IPL 2020 saw record-breaking increase in viewership
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
Watch: Fifth Scorpene class submarine ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagaon Dock
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In