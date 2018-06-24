Thank you, Pune!

We embraced Pune exactly one year ago on this day with the promise to engage with issues that touch and transform your lives. Pune and its people have been at the centre of our endeavour, lending a sense of purpose to our community-centric and constructive journalism. We have not only sought to highlight problems, but have also explored solutions. Making A Difference is the theme of our special 1st Anniversary issue. In these pages, we highlight individuals and groups from the city who made a positive impact on Pune in the twelve months that we have been here. You will also find 30 Under 30, our annual celebration of achievers who are below the age of 30. Thank you, once again, for being a part of the expanding Hindustan Times family.

Abhay Vaidya, resident editor, Pune