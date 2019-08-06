Thermax Ltd honoured with IIMM lifetime achievement award

pune

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:27 IST

PUNE The sixth annual IIMM awards were held on Saturday where lifetime achievement award was presented to Thermax Ltd for its five decade-plus operations. The ceremony was organised by the Indian Institute of Materials Management, Pune.

This year, a new category was introduced in the awards, “warehouse excellence award,” which was presented to SKF India Ltd.

Pravin K Mehta, scientist and director general; Pradeep Bhargava, president MCCIA; Jitesh Gupta, vice-president, IIMM; Abhay Vaidya, resident editor, Hindustan Times and other officials were present at the event.

Mehta appreciated efforts taken by IIMM, Pune branch to bring recognition and awards for the sector.

IIMM National President, GK Singh gave a national perspective of the constant challenges, changes and new technology in supply chain management and how it affects our economy.

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Trust was awarded the Unsung hero of SCM Award.

The objective of the awards is to recognise the skills of individuals and institutes in the supply chain management sector.

Winners of 6th Annual IIMM Award

Manufacturing sector

Micro and small scale: MBM automation and robotics

Medium-scale: Balaji enterprises

Large scale: Kimberly-Clark India Pvt. Ltd

Logistics sector (medium-scale): Kool-Ex Cold Chain Ltd and Man logistics (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Large scale: MRC Logistics (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Warehouse excellence award: SKF India LTD

Excellence in hospitality in SCM practices: Blue Diamond

Best Hospital in SCM Practices: Jehangir Hospital

Unsung hero of SCM Award category: Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Trust

Lifetime Achievement Award: Thermax Ltd

Best public sector in SCM: Divisional railway manager, Pune

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 15:25 IST