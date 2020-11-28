e-paper
Three arrested for kidnapping businessman

Three arrested for kidnapping businessman

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Vikas Kamble (36), who lives in Lohegaon

pune Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 16:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune

The businessman had allegedly taken money from Kamble and had failed to return it. (Getty Images)
         

Three men were released on bail on Friday, after being arrested on Thursday for kidnapping and assaulting a businessman from Pune on Wednesday.

The three have been identified as Avinash Kamble (28), a resident of Tingarenagar; Tanaji Vitthal Jahav (30), and Tushar Hanumant Shelke (22), both residents of Kalasgaon, according to police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Vikas Kamble (36), who lives in Lohegaon. He had allegedly taken money from Kamble and had failed to return it.

He told the police that he was kidnapped from his office in Sakorenagar at 6pm on Wednesday by the three men, who then forced him to sit on a motorbike. He was then allegedly taken to an open ground in Kalasgaon, where the men beat him.

Once at the ground, the men allegedly beat him with belts and recorded the beating. The men threatened to upload the video on social media if the man failed to return the money to Kamble, according to his complaint.

“The accused said that he has given Rs 7 lakh to the complainant for his telecommunication marketing business, but he has received only Rs 30,000 in return. However, the complainant says he has returned Rs 5-6 lakh. Since the sections are bailable, they were released by the court,” said assistant police inspector Ravindra Alekar of Yerawada police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 324, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Yerawada police station.

