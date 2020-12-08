Three arrested for planning dacoity at a petrol pump in Kothrud

pune

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:03 IST

PUNE: Three men were arrested on Monday while their three accomplices escaped after their dacoity attempt at a petrol pump in Kothrud was foiled by the police.

The arrested were identified as Sameer Ankush Pasalkar (23) of Kelewadi in Kothrud, Pramod Baliram Sathe (29) of Balgudi in Mulshi and Hrushikesh Rajendra Thakur (21) of Matarwadi in Mulshi, according to the police.

“The six men were found by policemen of Kothrud police station around 10:15pm on Sunday on two motorbikes parked at an empty space near a petrol pump. On being apprehended by the police, the arrested trio who carried weapons confessed to have been planning a dacoity at a nearby Shell petrol pump. There three accomplices managed to flee taking advantage of the night,” said sub-inspector Santosh Patil of Kothrud police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 142, 37(1)(3)(135 of Maharashtra Police Act; Section 4(25) of Arms Act, and Section 7(1) of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Kothrud police station.