Three booked for assaulting anti-encroachment squad inspector in Pimpri

pune

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 17:06 IST

A squad inspector attached to the anti-encroachment department of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) was brutally assaulted by four persons on Thursday afternoon while he was on an anti-encroachment drive in Nehru nagar, Pimpri.

The accused have been identified as Raju Ashruba Waghmare ( 41), Shubham Raju Waghmare (19), Subhash Raju Waghmare (21) and a juvenile in conflict with the law. The victim, Satish Nivrutti Landge (45) has lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against the accused at Pimpri police station.

According to the investigation, Landge heads the anti-encroachment squad for the local area and belongs to inspector category in the said department.

Senior police inspector Ganesh Javadwad said that the victim was on duty near Annasaheb Magar Stadium in the area when he was accosted by the accused and assaulted with sticks and iron rods. The accused besides physically assaulting the PCMC official resorted to vandalism and broke the windshields of the official anti-encroachment van belonging to the civic body causing physical damage to public property, he said.

The police have booked all the accused under IPC sections 353 ( Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty ), 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 ( criminal intimidation ), 427 ( Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees ) , 341 ( wrongful restraint ) and 34 ( Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention ). According to the police, the anti-encroachment squads usually come under attack when they take action against unauthorised establishments and hawkers in any part of the corporation and appealed to the civic body to take adequate precautions before swinging into action.