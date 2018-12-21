Three booked for attempted murder of Pune lawyer

A case of attempted murder has been registered against three unidentified men for hitting a lawyer with a block of concrete on the head, on Wednesday night.

The lawyer, Sandeepak Phadke, who practices at Shivajinagar district court, was returning home on his two-wheeler at 10.15 pm on Wednesday, when the incident happened near Central mall in Erandwane.

"A handcart carrying drums was in front of him (complainant) and one of the drums fell, so he slowed down. When he slowed, three men riding on one motorbike and speeding, hit him from behind," said senior police inspector Bhaskar Jadhav of Deccan Gymkhana police station.

According to the complaint, the three then started yelling at the lawyer for slowing down and one of them, wearing a red t-shirt, got off the motorbike and pulled Phadke off his vehicle. He pushed him on the nearby pavement and started hitting him, while another one of the three motorists, wearing a black t-shirt, picked up a concrete block from the pavement and hit Phadke on the head.

"Phadke started yelling in pain and people began to gather. The accused saw people coming and fled the spot," said PI Jadhav.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Deccan Gymkhana police station against the three unidentified men. Police sub-inspector Santosh Sonawane of Deccan police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 16:41 IST