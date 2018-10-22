Three minors from Pune assault man trying to force one of them onto having sexual relations with him

Three minors were apprehended on Sunday for trying to kill a man who had allegedly wanted to have sex with one of them. The injured man has been identified as Dinesh Kamble, 24, alias Gunya, who underwent an operation after being attacked with sharp weapons by the minors on Sunday.

Rajendra Mokashi, senior police inspector, Khadak police station, said that the three apprehended juveniles are residents of a slum in Yerwada, while the injured man is also a resident of the area. He further added, “The injured man had (allegedly) asked for sexual favours from one of the three. The three met him at an abandoned building on Tilak road. The first and second floor of the building is bereft of people and no one goes there. The injured man had sexual relations with one of the three earlier. He asked for it again, so the three attacked him.”

Suhas Bawache, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone 1, Pune police, said: “As per primary information, there were four minors. They were not all there at the same time even though they were all involved in the assault. Kamble first made the boy perform oral sex, but when he asked him for penetrative sex, the boy resisted. This was happening on the upper floor while the other two boys were standing downstairs. When he resisted, Kamble showed him a knife and threatened him. Listening to the commotion, the others joined the boy, took the injured man’s knife and attacked him with it.”

“We need the injured man’s version of the incident to confirm the version that the apprehended boys are telling us. We are trying to verify their age as of now,” DCP Bawache said. The exact position of the fourth one, who is at large, in the series of events is yet to be confirmed and the police are investigating his whereabouts. A case under Section 307(attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) was registered at the Khadak police station late on Sunday night.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 14:36 IST