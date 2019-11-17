Toilet Board Coalition to host Global Sanitation Economic Summit in Pune

pune

Nov 17, 2019

On the occasion of World Toilet Day, Geneva- based Toilet Board Coalition (TBC) is hosting a four-day Global Sanitation Economic Summit at Conrad Hotel, from November 18-21.

The summit’s inauguration will feature eminent keynote speakers including P Iyer, secretary, ministry of water and sanitation; Cheryl Hicks, executive director, Toilet Board Coalition and Rajendra Jagtap, former CEO, Pune Smart City.

The summit will provide business, investment and sanitation leaders at the forefront of the global sanitation economy with a platform to deliberate upon sanitation economy solutions for various industries, citizens and development agendas.

The event’s panel discussions will see leading sectoral experts touch upon various topics, including India leading the way in business innovation, how the sanitation economy approach becomes a part of mitigating water risk for companies and governments, how the circular economy, applied to sanitation, becomes a solution provider for agriculture and consumer goods industries.

Speaking about the summit, Cheryl Hicks, executive director, Toilet Board Coalition, said, “Sanitation is a net contributor to human rights, new resources, and data with vast opportunities for business and society. Companies hold the potential to transform sanitation systems from an unaffordable cost into delivery systems for renewable resources and information about human health and behaviour - critical to future business growth. We call on fellow business leaders to join us in mobilising business leadership to scale up the sanitation economy 2020-2025.”

Through the summit, the coalition will focus on the rising population and corresponding demand for robust sanitation systems and policies, and how this creates waste-to-value opportunities for multiple applications, including energy products, agricultural products and water recovery. This is an opportunity to create a sustainable waste management cycle wherein data-driven sanitation helps increase efficiency and cost reduction while re-purposing the waste for further use in the economy.