Traffic violation: PCMC police confiscate bikes of 21 underage riders

pune

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 16:52 IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police traffic division confiscated two-wheeler vehicles from 21 underage riders and called upon their parents before releasing the vehicles on Wednesday in Chinchwad area.

Chinchwad and Pimpri are home to various junior colleges that attract a crowd of Class 11 and Class 12 students.

“They were all minor riders and students from nearby colleges. Their vehicles were confiscated and their parents were called to the station and only then their vehicles were released. They were students from various colleges,” said senior inspector Khanderao Khaire of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Khaire said that the local police have been writing to colleges to raise awareness about traffic rules and safety. Traffic rule violations like wrong side riding, helmet-less riding, red-light jumping are rampant not only in Pimpri- Chinchwad but also Pune city.

Among the road accidents in the recent weeks, there have been multiple minor deaths. On Sunday, helmetless 16-year-old pillion rider Mauli Narayan Podmal lost his life as his relative who was riding the bike lost control while speeding along the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Warje.

Wearing a helmet could not save Diksha Narhari Ogale, 17, after a crane ran over her head after she slipped on an uneven patch along Bundgarden road on January 14.

On January 17, Soham Shivaji Survase, 16, was killed while his Class 10 classmate Ritesh Bhimrao Ingole, 15, was grievously injured after their bike was caught in a hit-and-run case in Magarpatta, Hadapsar.

The central government has made changes to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 to hold parents responsible for violations by minors, along with a plethora of other amendments that make the act severe.

However, the changes have not been notified by the state government.