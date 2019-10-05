e-paper
Train your dog with love at this workshop in Pune on Oct 20

pune Updated: Oct 05, 2019 19:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

How often do you find it difficult to get your dog to stop chewing up your couch or not snap at things? Is it a daily affair where you have a tug-of-war with your furry friend? Well, these behavioural traits point to aggression which need to be rectified immediately. However, this can be done in a gentle and simple way.

Canine behaviourist Shirin Merchant shares, “Through our workshops we work hard to educate and remove barriers that come in the way of having a healthy, happy relationship with your dog. So, whether your dog is aggressive towards other dogs, bites family members, is stressed out, fearful at Diwali, or even pulling on the leash, we have a solution for you.”

Titled ‘Unleash! With Shirin Merchant’, the event aims to teach people new methods to engage their dog at home. “People think choke chains and intimidation are required while training a dog, but a truly obedient dog is the dog that obeys because he wants to, not because he is being forced to. Harsh training methods can backfire on an owner. An animal backed into a corner will wait for his opportunity to lash out. The dog that has learnt to obey because it is pleasant to do so is a happy and obedient companion,” said Merchant.

Topics which will be covered include resource guarding, teach your dog a ‘no’ command, walk on a leash without pulling, how to teach a puppy to stop mouthing, the fussy dog, secrets of the world’s best trainers, barking in dogs – why they bark and how to stop it. Training and behaviour strategies of 10 popular breeds in India, stress in dogs, how to exercise your dog- what kind of exercise and how much is enough? and canine communication.

Event details

What: Unleash! With Shirin Merchant

Where: Hippie @ Heart, Deccan

When: October 20, 5-7pm

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 19:36 IST

