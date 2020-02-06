e-paper
Home / Pune News / Trial begins in rape, murder case of 2-year-old

Trial begins in rape, murder case of 2-year-old

pune Updated: Feb 06, 2020 21:16 IST
The trial of Ajay Rameshwar Chaure, alias Bablu, 26, in a case of rape and murder of a two-and-a-half- year -old child in 2017 began in a Pune court on Thursday. A painter by profession, Chaure did not have a lawyer to represent him in the court of Additional Sessions Judge RU Malwankar.

When the judge asked him if he would like a government lawyer who will represent him for free, he said he wanted to wait for his father to come visit him and then decide. The judge asked him to put it in writing that if his father does not show up till the next date of the case, a government lawyer will be appointed for him and the trial will continue.

The prosecutor in the case is advocate Ujwal Nikam.

Chaure, who allegedly raped and strangled the child to death, has been lodged in Yerawada Central Jail since his arrest in October 2017.

On October 22, 2017, the child was found near her house with injuries on her face and body. Chaure, who had received his salary and bonus money one day before the incident, had been under heavy influence of alcohol, according to the police. He snatched the sleeping child from her mother’s arms as they slept, according to the parent’s complaint.

