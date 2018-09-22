Triple seat on bike, stunt driving claim lives of two occupants

Three youth riding triple seat on a bike and performing stunts met with a tragic accident leading to death of two of them near Treasure Park on the Pune–Satara road on Thursday midnight. The third rider and another person who was hit by the bike are critically injured and admitted to a private hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Rohit Dinesh Patil (23), a resident of Nandurbar and Uday Gangadhar Patil (24), a resident of Dhule. The injured have been identified as Rahul Lotan Kankhar (26) and Sunny Ranjitkumar Sharma (34), a resident of Ambegaon. The Sahakarnagar police have lodged an FIR in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the trio indulged in rash and negligent driving and crashed on to a two-wheeler on which Sharma and his friend were riding towards Swargate. The dash was such that Rohit, Uday and Rahul who were on the bike fell and sustained serious injuries leading to death of Rohit and Uday on the spot.

Senior police inspector Anil Shewale said, “The bike rider lost control of the vehicle leading to two deaths and risked the lives of the two-wheeler rider coming from the opposite direction.”

Truck kills 40-year-old woman in Kharadi

Meenabai Vaijnath Sonkable (40), a resident of Raghoba Patil nagar in Kharadi, was killed on the spot after she was run by a speeding truck bearing number MH 12 NX 5692 at 2.20 pm near Baig masjid on Friday. The driver identified as Pramod Govardhan Wakde (29), a resident of Dhanori, has been arrested and charged with rash and negligent driving. Assistant police inspector (API) Appasaheb More is investigating further in the case.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 14:43 IST