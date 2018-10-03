Tuition teacher’s father booked for molesting minor girl in Pune

A 68-year-old man has been booked by the police for molestation of minor girl. The man, identified as Anand alias Jawan Kamlakar Ronald,flashed her and spoke in lewd language. He further grabbed her from behind and touched her chest, alleged the victim. The incident took place in the last week of September.

The complaint was filed by the victim’s parents. The accused and the victim reside in the same area and know each other. The 13-year-old victim used to visit his house frequently as she attends his daughter’s tuition classes.

On the day of the incident, the girl upon reaching his house for tuition classes, proceeded to the terrace to keep her bag. Ronald caught her there and the event took place.

The girl narrated the incident to her mother who approached the Yerawada police. Ronald was arrested and presented in court on Monday.

”His daughter teaches students in the area. He has been arrested and was remanded directly to magisterial custody.,” said Swapna Waghmare, police sub inspector of Yerawada police station who is investigating the case. PSI Waghmare also said that the police was investigating the possibility of Ronald molesting other students.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 7 and 8 of Protection of Children against Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered against the accused at Yerawada police station.

The incident happened in light of sexual assault and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Hinjewadi area last week. The incident is also preceded by another case of minor girl’s molestation in Vishrantwadi. The police booked an unidentified man in the incident.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 17:31 IST