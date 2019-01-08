Twin sisters rescued by Pune fire brigade within ten minutes in Undri

Fire brigade on Monday rescued twin sisters aged three years who got locked inside their home for an hour when their mother stepped out to dispose garbage at 8.40 am. The incident took place on the sixth floor of Sky heights, a housing society on Undri-Pisoli road, Kondhwa. The children were rescued within ten minutes after the residents made a call to fire control room at 9.40 am. The fire team rescued them at 10 am, fire brigade officials said.

The fire brigade control room was alerted by the society office after which the Kondhwa fire brigade officials reached the spot. The fire department personnel used a spreader tool to break open the door lock and successfully rescued the children. The society residents thanked them for their prompt response in rescuing the children and providing relief to the family.

The fire brigade officials who participated in the operation are Satish Deshmukj, driver; firemen-Kailas Shinde, Rafique Shaikh, Rahul Jadhav, Pankaj Ovhal and Rahul Gayke. Prashant Ranpise, Pune fire brigade chief said that the rescue operation was executed within ten minutes by the team. “ We used a cutter to break open the door latch and rescued the children. Our men carried out their job with precision and professionalism keeping in mind the time,” he said.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 16:36 IST