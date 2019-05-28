Two arrested for gang rape of 22-year-old in Pune

A 22-year-old woman has been allegedly raped by two people in Kondhwa on Saturday.

The complaint in the matter was filed by the victim on Sunday. According to the police, the accused and the victim are residents of Gondhalenagar in Hadapsar.

The victim who lost her husband a few months ago, has been seeing one of the men identified as Krushna Baban Jadhav (22). According to the FIR, the victim was home alone when the second accused identified as Akshay Chavan (21) came to her house stating Jadhav was not keeping well.

They meet Jadhav at Kalepadal from where the trio head to Undri to purchase alcohol.From Undri they go to a hilltop in Pisoli, Kondhwa where they sit down and consume alcohol. Post this, Jadhav proceeds to rape the victim followed by Chavan who also physically assaulted her.

The duo chase the victim as she fled for cover. On hearing her cries, the residents in the area alert the police regarding the incident. The police arrested the accused on Monday.

Anil Patil, inspector, Kondhwa police station said,“According to her statement, she personally knew the accused. They took her to a secluded spot and forced her to consume alcohol post, which they raped her. We have arrested the duo on charges of rape and assault.”

First Published: May 28, 2019 14:19 IST