Two bodies misplaced at Sassoon hospital in Pune, inquiry launched

pune

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 20:38 IST

In a major goof up at the Sassoon General Hospital, two bodies were misplaced on Friday. The confusion came to light when one of the relatives came to claim a body and informed the officials that the body of their relative had already been cremated.

The deceased were both senior women citizens whose bodies were kept at the Sassoon mortuary for a night as relatives were to arrive in the city, the next day. However, by the time the confusion could be cleared, the first family had already cremated the wrong body.

Murlidhar Tambe, deputy dean of Sassoon hospital, said that both the cases were medico-legal cases and hence, no post-mortem was required.

Tambe said, “The bodies were kept in the morgue for one night. On Friday night at about 10 or 10:30pm both the bodies arrived. One of 62-year-old Mandakini Suhas Dhiva, who resides at Ganeshkhind road while the other body was of 70-year-old Vimal Vasant Parkhe who resided at Dhankawadi. Once all the documentation was done, including identification and Aadhaar card number, we stored the bodies.”

“The next day, Saturday morning at around 8:30 am, son of Vimal Parkhe, Uttam, came to claim the body of his mother. After the due identification process, we handed over the body. However, when at 11:30 am, one of the relatives of Mandakini Dhiva came to claim the other body, we realised that the bodies were misplaced,” said Tambe.

Tambe further added that once the confusion was discovered, Parkhe was called to the hospital for recognising the other body which is when he realized that he had taken home the wrong body. “By the time the confusion could be cleared, Parkhe’s family had performed the cremation ceremony for the body at Raut Baug crematorium, at Dhankawdi. After resolving the conflict, we handed over the body of Vimal Parkhe to the Parkhe family for the last rites. The ashes of Mandakini Dhiva were handed over to Dhiva family for the last rites by the Parkhe family,” said Tambe.

Tambe further added that before handing over the body, Uttam had identified the body and due documentation process was followed. However, an investigation has been launched now into the incident to find out what led to the confusion.

“Action will be taken against the guilty. The report will be presented in two days,” said Tambe.

Despite several attempts, Uttam Parkhe was not available for comment.