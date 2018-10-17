Two booked for demanding ₹15 lakh from businessman in Pune

Two persons have been booked by the Pune police for allegedly harassing a businessman and forcing him to pay them ₹15 lakh more even though the victim had returned the loan amount to one of them.

Fed up with the harassment, the businessman had also attempted suicide. The victim identified as Irfan Mulla (45) of Vadgaonsheri lodged an FIR with Vimantal police station against Virendra Jain and Jitendra Bhosale of Vimannagar.

According to the police, Mulla runs a fabrication workshop in Kharadi. In 2014, he had taken a loan of ₹37 lakh from Jain and had agreed to pay back with six per cent interest. By September 2016, he had returned ₹57.46 lakh to Jain, which included ₹37 lakh cash and ₹20.46 lakh through cheques/RTGS.

“Jain and his accomplice Bhosale were harassing me to pay ₹15 lakh more. On April 4, Bhosale had called me to his office and forcefully took me to sub-registrar office in Vishrantwadi and made me sign a notarised agreement handing over ownership of my apartment in Kharadi to Jain. But even after that, Bhosale would visit my house and workshop and pressurised me to pay more. Unable to bear their harassment, I tried to commit suicide by consuming pills and wrote a note also. But my friends saved me,” Mulla stated in his complaint. The police have charged Jain and Bhosale for offences under IPC.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 16:56 IST