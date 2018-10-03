Two caught siphoning money from Tamilian association in Pune

Two members of the Tamilian association, according to the FIR have been booked for cheating, forgery and atrocities against a member of the SC/ST community at Khadki police station. The accused identified as Samuel Albert and David Francis, allegedly opened multiple bank accounts under the associations name and siphoned off lakhs of rupees. They also tarnished the complainant, Omprakash Ratnaswami’s image by spreading false rumors about him. He also mentioned that the siphoned money was meant for the school, run by the association.

The police stated that Canara bank was one of the banks in which an account was opened. However they refused to comment on the amount of money involved. Kalyanrao Vidhate, assistant commissioner,Chaturshringi division ; despite repeated attempts was unavailable for comment.

Ratnaswami, 68 is a resident of Pimple Nilakh. A case against the two, has been registered at Khadki police station under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 3(i)(x) of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 17:40 IST