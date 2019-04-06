Two dead after bike collides with speeding container in Pune

Two men on a two-wheeler were killed after colliding with a speeding container on early Friday morning at Mahalunge village.

The victims, who were riding helmet-less, have been identified as Vikas Ramnath Shinde (27) and Praveen Shivnarayan Mishra (31). They were returning home at the time of the incident, which took place at 12.30 am. The duo are residents of Chakan, and were employed as daily-wage labourers.

The complaint was filed by Kishore Namdeo Kurhade (23), who was informed about the accident by a third party.

According to the police, Kurhade received a call about the accident, from Jaikumar Rajput who informed him that, a two-wheeler collided with an unidentified speeding container, who inturn contacted the police.

A case related to rash and negligent driving has been registered against an unidentified driver at Chakan police station.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 16:24 IST