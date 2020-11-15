e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Two from one family arrested for murder in Bhosari

Two from one family arrested for murder in Bhosari

Murder happened at 4pm on Friday near the open grounds where the accused lived. Case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhosari police station

pune Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 16:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The deceased was identified as Raju Shankar Pawar (25), a resident Madhuban Colony in Devkar Vasti area of Chakrapani Vasahat in Bhosari.
The deceased was identified as Raju Shankar Pawar (25), a resident Madhuban Colony in Devkar Vasti area of Chakrapani Vasahat in Bhosari.(Representative Photo)
         

A man and a woman from one family were arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for killing a 25-year-old with their bare hands on Friday evening in Bhosari.

The deceased was identified as Raju Shankar Pawar (25), a resident Madhuban Colony in Devkar Vasti area of Chakrapani Vasahat in Bhosari.

The two accused were identified as Ramdas Anna Gaikwad (25) and Sonabai Anna Gaikwad (50), both residents of open grounds in Chakrapani Vasahat in Bhosari, Pune.

The murder happened at 4pm on Friday near the open grounds where the accused lived.

One of Pawar’s younger brother got into a fight with minor children from the Gaikwad family, according to the police. The elders of the families got involved in the physical fight during which the Gaikwads hit Pawar in the head and the chest, the complainant told the police.

The man succumbed to the blunt injuries caused by their blows. The two arrested people will be produced in court on Saturday for a police custody remand.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Arun Shankar Pawar (22) who lived with his now deceased brother.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhosari police station.

top news
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for Covid-19
Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for Covid-19
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In