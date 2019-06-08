Two hack e-commerce site’s return policy; scam Rs 11.89 lakh in illegal iPhone refunds in Pune

Two unidentified people were booked by Pune police for duping an e-commerce website to the tune of Rs 11.89 lakh over the past three years. The complaint was lodged by a 26-year-old employee of the company.

“The people had ordered three Apple iPhones from the website and returned duplicate phones using the e-commerce website’s return policy,” said RT Tatkare, police inspector (crime) of Alankar police station who is investigating the case.

Tatkare also said that the e-commerce website is also carrying out internal investigations.

According to the police, one of the accused is from Sindhudurg and the other person is from Ratnagiri.

According to the complainant, the accused made several accounts on the website using fake e-mail ids and mobile numbers. They ordered items of high value. Making use of the return policy of the e-commerce website, the accused packed duplicate products in the company packaging and sent it back. The people then received a refund for the original product.

The police are investigating which other products were stolen by the two.

A case under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (punishment for cheating), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66(c)(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at Alankar police station.

