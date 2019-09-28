Two held for murder of 19-year-old in PCMC

pune

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 20:46 IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday arrested two men for killing a 19-year-old boy, for connecting with one of the assailant's wife on social media. The 19-year-old was found dead at a construction site near the old Pune-Mumbai highway in Talegaon Dabhade area on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Kismat Kumar alias Anirudh Sharma, 19, while the two arrested have been identified as Mangal Sharma, 36 and Babulal Mishra, 30. Both the accused are residents of Nilaya construction building, Talegaon Dabhade

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Talegaon police station.

