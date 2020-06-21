e-paper
Two held in Pune for running fake defence recruitment racket

The duo is suspected to have cheated many hailing from various parts of the state, including Pune, Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Osmanabad, Wardha, Washim, Jalgaon, and Vidarbha, according to the police

pune Updated: Jun 21, 2020 16:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The Pune rural police crime branch arrested two men for duping a man from Daund of Rs 3,80,000 under false pretext of providing employment in the Indian Navy. The duo is suspected to have cheated many hailing from various parts of the state, including Pune, Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Osmanabad, Wardha, Washim, Jalgaon, and Vidarbha, according to the police.

The suspects were identified as Nitin Tanaji Jadhav, 30, a resident of Kalpananagar in Baramati, and Akash Kashinath Dange, 25, of Bhadali Budrukh in Phaltan area of Satara district.

“They were arrested last night, produced in court on Saturday and remanded to police custody,” said senior inspector Padmakar Ghanwat of Pune rural police crime branch, who added that Jadhav is a science graduate and Dange completed his Class 12.

In 2018, the duo duped an unemployed man called Kishore Jadhav, a resident of Kurkumbh area of Daund, of Rs 3,80,000 by ensuring a job as store keeper in the Indian Navy. The two allegedly made a fake email ID and forged admission letter, medical documents and an admit card to convince the complainant that he had been employed at INS Shivaji in Lonavla before they stopped responding to his communication, according to a statement issued by Ghanwat.

The complainant narrated the incident to Sandeep Patil, superintendent of Pune rural police two years after the incident. Subsequently, a case under Sections 419, (personation), 420(cheating), 170, 467, 468, 470, 471 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhigwan police station.

The two were arrested from their native places. Upon primary investigation, the police found that they have duped many people of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh each, according to the statement.

The police suspect many were duped by the suspects and believe the duo have accomplices. Assistant inspector Jeevan Mane of Bhigwan police station is investigating the case.

