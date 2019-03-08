Two injured as bus rams into two-wheeler, rickshaw in Pune

Two persons were severely injured and two others sustained minor injuries after a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus rammed into vehicles, including an autorickshaw and two 2-wheelers, in Kothrud on Thursday afternoon.

The driver of the public utility transport bus claimed he lost control over the steering wheel after the brakes failed, resulting into the mishap, according to the police.

The injured were rushed to Krishna hospital. While two persons were discharged immediately, two others are undergoing treatments for their injuries.

“The route of the bus starts from Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters in Shivajinagar office and covers Anandnagar, Bavdhan and other areas in Kothrud before ending at the starting point. From the primary information that we have received, it appears that the brake pipe of the bus developed technical problems and it hit one autorickshaw and two 2-wheelers as the driver could not stop the vehicle,” said a PMPML representative.

Following the incident, police officials, including Pratibha Joshi, senior inspector of Kothrud police station; officials of the regional transport office (RTO) and the accident department of PMPML rushed to the spot.

The driver was identified only as Garje, according to PMPML officials. The bus was seized by Kothrud police station officials for a panchnama and for the RTO officials to check the vehicle and make an official comment on what caused the mishap.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 16:23 IST