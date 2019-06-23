Two people murdered in separate cases in Pune

On Saturday, two murders were reported in the city, one in Dhankawdi and the other in Kondhwa.

In Dhankawdi, a 38-year-old man was hacked to death by three unidentified persons over a petty issue. The deceased has been identified as Ramdas Shamrao Shilimkar (38), a resident of Ambedgaon. He owned a snack shop in the area. He was hacked to death by three unidentified persons with sharp weapons. The assailants attacked Shilimkar with choppers and escaped.

According to the police, a war or words broke out between the trio and Shilimkar, post which the trio attacked Shilimkar.

Anil Shewale, senior police inspector, Sahakarnagar police station said, “Shilimkar sustained head injuries and died. We have registered a complaint and have located the whereabouts of the accused. We have deployed a team to nab them.”

In the second case, Kondhwa residents who were on their morning stroll on Saturday, found the dead body of a 55-year-old man.The man has not yet been identified. According to the police, the man was murdered by unidentified people. The body was found near Gagan Unni Building near ISKCON temple on Katraj Kondhwa road in an open ground. Senior police officials and Anil Patil, incharge of Kondhwa police station, rushed to the spot to assess the situation. No arrests were made.

