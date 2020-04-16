e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Two persons succumb to COVID-19 in Pune, district death toll reaches 46

Two persons succumb to COVID-19 in Pune, district death toll reaches 46

Of the deceased Covid-19 patients, one was suffering from diabetic ketoacidosis while the other was suffering from diabetic nephropathy.

pune Updated: Apr 16, 2020 20:36 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Pune
People are out on roads at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road, Budhwar Peth in Pune, des[pite an ongoing second phase of lockdown and rising number of cases in the state.
People are out on roads at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road, Budhwar Peth in Pune, des[pite an ongoing second phase of lockdown and rising number of cases in the state. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
         

Two more persons succumbed to coronavirus infection in Pune on Thursday, taking the total death count due to the virus to 46, said health officials said.

Of the deceased Covid-19 patients, one was suffering from diabetic ketoacidosis while the other was suffering from diabetic nephropathy.

“With two new deaths, the total death in Pune rises to 46,” they said.

According to the State Health Department, 165 people tested positive for Covid-19 and the tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 3081.Maharashtra’s first Covid-19 patient was detected on March 9 when a couple from Pune tested positive for Corona. They were treated successfully and discharged after 14 days’ treatment on March 23.A total of 259 patients have recovered till now in Maharashtra and discharged from hospitals, the State Health Department added.

tags
top news
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India approves supply of HCQ to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants
India approves supply of HCQ to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Mobiles, TVs etc to be available on e-commerce platforms starting April 20
Mobiles, TVs etc to be available on e-commerce platforms starting April 20
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

pune news