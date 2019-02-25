Two Pune women booked for abandoning babies in Sassoon General hospital

Two women have been booked in two separate cases on Saturday, for abandoning newborns at Sassoon General hospital.

One of the women, a 20-year-old from Purandar who had abandoned her two-day-old baby girl on July 26,2018, was booked after the hospital found records of her delivery.

In the second case, the woman, a resident of Fatimanagar, abandoned her nine-day-old boy on January 19. Both the incidents happened in Ward 24 of Sassoon General hospital. The police are yet to make arrests.

The accused have been booked under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code at Bund garden police station. Police sub-inspector Ravindra Godse is investigating the case.

