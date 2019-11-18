Two women arrested for kidnapping 5-year-old girl from Lohegaon

pune

Two women were arrested on Sunday for kidnapping a girl from Lohegaon.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Jayashree Shivaji Koli, 26, and Hirabai alias Baidabai Bhanudas Khandale, 55, both resident of Maicha Wada in Katrajgaon.

The incident came to light when the girl went missing on Saturday.

A case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Vimantal police station on Sunday.

The complaint was lodged by her father, Shivaji Murlidhar Chandmane, a resident of Pride Ashiyana Society in Nimbalkarnagar, Lohegaon, according to the police.

The 5-year-old was playing in the backyard of her house at 3pm on Saturday when she went missing, according to her father’s statement.

The police found the two women with the child in Bhawani peth along Hyderabad road in Solapur. Upon interrogation, Koli told the police that she had two sons and a 5-year-old daughter. However, her daughter had died around six months ago.

She told the police that her husband lived in Solapur while she lived in the Katraj labour camp. Her husband was not aware of their daughter’s death, according to the police. When the husband asked her to bring the children home to meet, she panicked and kidnapped the girl and took her to Solapur, according to a statement issued by Vimantal police station officials.