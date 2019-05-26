U-19 cricket: Sanghavi sizzles with bat and ball to secure second victory for Aryans Cricket Academy

It turned out to be Tanay Sanghavi’s day. The Aryans Cricket Academy’s captain batted and bowled with finesse and helped his team defeat HK Bounce Academy in the league match of the Captain Shivrampant Vishnu Damle trophy under-19 inter-club cricket tournament at Kodre Farms in Dhayari on Saturday.

Sanghavi’s scored an unbeaten 109 runs and returned to the crease with a bowling figure of 3 wickets for 21 runs to play an anchor role in his team’s victory. The Nashik-based player, who visits Pune regularly to take part in matches, was in good form from the very first ball he faced. He hit century with 13 fours and 6 sixes.

Sanghavi was supported by Pruthviraj Khairnar who added 68 runs in 44 balls, includes 10 fours and 3 sixes.

The duo shared a 105-run partnership which came in just 50 balls. Khairnar was run out in the 16th over. “I came to bat when the team was 2 down with 69 runs on the board. Khairnar was hitting the ball nicely so I also joined him and we scored almost ten runs per every over and one or two big hits were coming in an over. The job became easy for us as the ground turn out to be small,” said Sanghavi, captain of Aryans Cricket Academy.

Sanghavi practices in Nashik under coach Ujwal Sutare and while he is in Pune he trains with Harshad Patil and Sandesh Jadhav in Aryans Cricket Academy.

“In Nashik, I play for my team, The Fitness Cult while in Pune I only play for Aryans Cricket Academy. “Whenever Aryans are playing a match in Pune, I represent them. The role of coaches has played a very important role in my career till now,” added Sanghavi.

After top class batting, Sanghavi came out and bowled lovely spell of four overs and scalped three wickets to take control of the match. “Opponent had started well and they had scored quick runs in first six overs. In the 10th over (my second over), I took two wickets and from there the match was easy for us,” added Sanghavi.

Tanay Sanghavi was a part of Maharashtra under-16 team in 2016. For HK Bounce Academy, both the openers – Aryan Gadgil and Adarsh Nagoji scored 25 runs each but after that most of the batsman fell and the entire team was bowled out for 171 runs in 19 overs.

“We dropped a couple of catches – one was on a mid wicket of opponent team’s captain Sanghavi and another one of Kahirnar on long off.

“Both the batsman scored heavily after that,” said Varun Nene, captain of HK Bounce Academy.

With the win, Aryans Cricket Academy enters quarterfinals of the tournament.

First Published: May 26, 2019 16:49 IST