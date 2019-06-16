Udayanraje Bhosale’s supporters burn Nimbalkar’s effigies in Satara

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s failure to pacify the ongoing feud between two senior leaders Udayanraje Bhosale, Satara member of Parliament (MP) and Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar was evident as effigies of the later were burnt by close aides of Bhosale.

The Satara police on Saturday arrested Nitin Shinde, a close aide of the Satara MP along with four other people for burning effigies of Nimbalkar.

Shinde, Sanket Pawar, Sandeep Pawar, Anna Mane and Datta Sonmale were booked under Section 37(1), (3)/135 under the Bombay Police Act of the Indian Penal Code on behalf of the state.

Amin Mulani, police sub-inspector Satara, said, “We have arrested Nitin Shinde along with his supporters who burnt the effigy of Ramraje Nimbalkar. To further prevent any such incidents, we are keeping a close watch on the turn of events in the city and are prepared to control any violence.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s decision to stop diversion of excess water of Nira-Deoghar dam to Baramati and Indapur had led to a conflict between the two senior NCP leaders leading to a severe war of words.

Post Nimbalkar’s comment asking NCP chief Pawar to control his MP (Bhosale) or allow them to leave the party, Pawar had called for a meeting of the two leaders in Mumbai on Saturday with an aim to pacify the anger between the two leaders.

However, as Bhosale left the meeting midway and launched a scathing personal attack on Nimbalkar, supporters of Bhosale resorted to burning effigies of Nimbalkar in Satara.

Bhosale and Congress member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Mann, Jaykumar Gore, targeted Nimbalkar for not giving the legitimate water share to parched areas of Satara and Solapur districts.

Gore had earlier claimed that the order to divert excess water from Nira-Deoghar dam to Baramati and Indapur was taken when Ramraje was the state water resources minister.

