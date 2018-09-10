Uncle held for sexual assault of 14-year-old girl

A 28-year-old man was booked by the Bhosari police for sexual assault and abduction of his wife's niece. The man was identified as Mayappa Sitaram Zite, 28, a resident of Vitthalwadi area in Wagholi, on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway, according to the police.

The 14-year-old girl complained of stomach ache and when her mother got in a conversation about the possible reasons for the stomach ache, the girl narrated the incidents of the past year when her uncle sexually assaulted her, according to assistant police inspector (API) SV Gade of Bhosari police station, who is investigating the case.

"He knew where she attended the tuition classes and approached her after classes," said API Gade. "We arrested him immediately and he will be produced in a local court. The girl is undergoing medical tests at the Sassoon General Hospital," API Gade added.

The 28-year-old used to take the minor victim to Sitangan garden and Sarita garden in Kasarwadi area and Raunak lodge in Bhosari, according to the complaint filed by a parent of the girl. The girl also visited the man's accommodation in Wagholi where he lived with her aunt. When asked if the aunt was aware of the incidents, API Gade said, "She was not."

The man was booked for tricking the girl into sexual intercourse under fake promises of marriage, according to the complaint. Son of a farmer, the man has studied till Class 12. Married to the girl’s aunt, the man holds a job at a small-scale local private company.The police will verify the exact duration of the assault during the police custody of the man.

A case under Sections 366(a) (procuration of minor girl) and 376 (sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3(a), 4, 5(l),(n) of Protection of Children against Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012, was registered against Zite at the Bhosari police station under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner's jurisdiction.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 16:57 IST