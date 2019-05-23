Under-13 Varroc Cup: Pradhikaran Gymkhana thump Club of Maharashtra

It was a disappointing day for Club of Maharashtra as they succumbed to a heavy defeat bt the hands of Pradhikaran Gymkhana in the under-13 Varroc Cup under-13 held at Vengsarkar Cricket Academy ground, Thergaon, on Wednesday. Their bowlers bundled out the Maharashtra outfit’s batsmen for a meagre 48 runs to put themselves in a promising position on the league table.

Batting first, riding high on Pranav Shinde’s knock of 60 in 49 balls, Gymkhana registered a score of 149/10 in 24.3 overs.

Despite none of their batsmen apart from Shinde scoring over 16 runs, they managed to put up a respectable total on the scoreboard.

The Club of Maharashtra bowlers gave away 30 runs in extras and had every reason to be disappointed with their efforts in the field.

Tasked to chase down a score of 150, the Maharashtra side knew they had to hit the ground running from the very first over, but unfortunately failed to live up to their expectations. None of their batsmen managed to register double digits in the match and due to 15 extras, they managed to reach a score of 48 before losing their 10th wicket.

Ayush Sen was the pick of the Gymkhana bowlers, ending up with the figure of 4/4 in his 3 overs. In the day’s other game, Chintamani Nimhan Cricket Academy cruised an eight-wicket victory over Wisdom Academy.

After putting up a respectable total of 120 in their 25 overs, Wisdom expected their bowlers to keep it tight but due to the batting prowess of Nilay Kashid (31 runs) and Swajay Sutar (43 runs), Chintamani managed to chase down the total in the 16th over, doing wonders to their Net Run Rate.

First Published: May 23, 2019 16:58 IST